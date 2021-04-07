Local History Librarian Amy Lafave will present "The Building at 18 Main: A Survey of Construction and Reconstruction at the Lenox Library" at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 10, via Zoom.
The activities at the National Historic Register Building at 18 Main St. have ranged from courthouse activity to library services, with ballroom entertainment in between. The program will be illustrated with never before seen images, including a tour of the attic above the Dome Ceiling.
For more information and the Zoom link, visit lenoxlib.org.