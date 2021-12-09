The Community Preservation Committee will host a public hearing at 6 p.m. Monday, Dec. 13, via Zoom, followed by a CPC meeting. Zoom information is posted at townoflenox.com.
Residents and members of the Lenox community are invited to give input on the needs, possibilities and resources of the town regarding community preservation in the categories of Open Space & Recreation, Historic Preservation and Community Housing.
Email Land Use Director/Town Planner Gwen Miller at gmiller@townoflenox.com with questions, or comments if unable to attend the meeting.