Villages of the Berkshires Inc., in partnership with Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at Berkshire Community College, will present “The Villages Movement; The First, The Local and The National” at 3 p.m. Thursday, July 8, via Zoom.
Representatives from the original Village of Beacon Hill in Boston, the local Villages of the Berkshires and the National Village to Village Network will speak about this movement connecting members with each other and the resources needed to stay at home while growing older.
The program is free. To register, visit berkshireolli.org/event-4298783.