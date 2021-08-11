Shakespeare & Company announces a benefit concert featuring Project Grand Slam, the rock, jazz and Latin fusion band with a New York City groove, at 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 17, at the Tina Packer Playhouse.
General admission tickets are $25, and a limited number of $250 sponsorships are available to secure a ticket to the concert, a post-show meet and greet and photo with the band, as well as a signed CD and handbook.
Project Grand Slam is led by acclaimed bassist/composer and longtime Stockbridge resident Robert Miller. The band, which has 10 celebrated albums, has racked up over four million video views and over a million Spotify streams.
To purchase tickets to the concert or to find out how to become a donor, visit shakespeare.org.