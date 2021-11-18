Certified Psychic Medium Rebecca Anne LoCicero will share her gifts and ability to communicate with the afterlife in “Messages from Heaven” from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 27, at Ventfort Hall Mansion and Gilded Age Museum, 104 Walker St.
Rules will be read at the start of the session, followed by readings and closing with a Q&A. Any attendee under 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.
Admission is $40 per person. Reservations are required by calling 413-637-3206. All tickets are nonrefundable and non-exchangeable. Payment is required to make a reservation for an event. Proof of vaccination, ID and masks are required.