The Lenox Library will welcome Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Barry Meier at 4 p.m. Monday, Aug. 30, in Roche Reading Park, located next to the Lenox Library at 18 Main St.
Meier will talk about his new book, "Spooked: The Trump Dossier, Black Cube, and the Rise of Private Spies." Books will be available for purchase and signing courtesy of The Bookstore.
Meier is a former New York Times reporter and a member of the Times’ team that won the 2017 Pulitzer Prize for International Reporting.
For more information, visit lenoxlib.org or the Library's Facebook page.