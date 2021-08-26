The Lenox Library will welcome Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Barry Meier at 4 p.m. Monday, Aug. 30, in Roche Reading Park, located next to the Lenox Library at 18 Main St.

Meier will talk about his new book, "Spooked: The Trump Dossier, Black Cube, and the Rise of Private Spies." Books will be available for purchase and signing courtesy of The Bookstore.

Meier is a former New York Times reporter and a member of the Times’ team that won the 2017 Pulitzer Prize for International Reporting. 

For more information, visit lenoxlib.org or the Library's Facebook page.

Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

Tags

Community News Editor / Librarian

Jeannie Maschino is community news editor and librarian for The Berkshire Eagle. She has worked for the newspaper in various capacities since 1982 and joined the newsroom in 1989.