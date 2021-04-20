The Janet Pumphrey Gallery has reopened at 17 Housatonic St. Pumphrey initially opened her photography gallery in June 2020, but it has been closed since October due to COVID.
Before Pumphrey opened her gallery, she showed her photographs at the 510 Warren St. Gallery in Hudson, N.Y.; The Artful Mind Gallery in Lenox; L’Atelier in Great Barrington; the Leonhardt Gallery at the Berkshire Botanical Gardens; and other venues.
Many of Pumphrey’s photographs are painterly, impressionistic, or abstract, and they are printed on aluminum, glass, acrylic, and museum quality fine art paper.
The gallery is open Friday through Sunday as well as throughout the week and by appointment.