Lenox: Quiz team competing in 'Wits' championship

The quiz team from Lenox Memorial Middle and High School will face Westfield High School for the championship in WGBY’s “As Schools Match Wits” series at 7 p.m. Saturday, June 24, on the Springfield public TV station, available on Berkshire County cable TV systems.
Lenox and Westfield won the semifinal rounds for the championship earlier this month, competing against the Academy at Charlemont and Amherst Regional, respectively. LMMHS team members include Cormac Mathews, Jackson Frederick, Ely Hochfelder, and Max Adam, with Catharine Kowalski as the alternate.
The quiz series, in its 62nd season, showcases area students in a fast-paced format. It is co-produced by New England Public Media and Westfield State University, and hosted by local TV journalist Beth Ward.
In the semifinals, Lenox defeated The Academy at Charlemont 285 to 175. The match can be streamed at tinyurl.com/4dxa72c9.