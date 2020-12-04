Musical duo Ron Ramsay and Samantha Talora will present a virtual Christmas Spectacular at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 18, streaming live from St. Ann Church, 134 Main St.
Special guests include Charlie Tokarz, Eileen Markland and the Welch Sisters. Donations will be accepted online during the performance. Proceeds benefit the St. Ann Music Fund.
Limited seats are available at St. Ann Church. Call 413-212-4459 or email info@samandron.com to reserve a seat. The concert can be viewed online at avptriparish.org; click on "media" at the top of the page.