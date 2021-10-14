Technology-minded students, parents and teachers/coaches throughout Berkshire County have begun registering their teams for the Berkshire Innovation Center’s Berkshire Robotics Challenge, which will be conducted in March 2022 at Lenox Memorial Middle and High School.
Registration is open until Monday, Oct. 25, and new teams are encouraged to register.
The Berkshire Robotics Challenge is based on a competition called FIRST Lego League created by US FIRST in 1989. Guided by two or more adult coaches, teams up to 10 members research a real-world problem and are challenged to develop a solution. They also must design, build, and program a robot using LEGO Mindstorms, then compete on a table-top playing field.
The 2021/2022 challenge is titled “Cargo Connect.” Teams will explore the ins and outs of modern transportation, learning how cargo is transported, sorted, and delivered to its destination.
For more information, including registration information, visit tinyurl.com/6738ek9t.
Funds are available to support team participation. For more information, contact Denise Johns at denise@the-BIC.org or 413-358-8801.