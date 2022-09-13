Mass Audubon's Pleasant Valley Wildlife Sanctuary will present "Visions of Nature" as part of ArtWeek Berkshires from Sept. 16 to Oct. 30 in the sanctuary's historic 18th-century barn. A free opening reception will take place from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16. Light refreshments will be served.
Six Berkshire-based artists — Carolyn Newberger, Theresa Terry, Pat Hogan, Scott Taylor, Nina Lipkowitz, and Carol Daynard — share their visions of the complexity and grandeur of the natural world. The artists have committed 40 percent of proceeds from all art sales to support Mass Audubon’s Berkshire Wildlife Sanctuaries.
Admission to the exhibit is free to Mass Audubon members and included in sanctuary admission for nonmembers. Viewing hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday to Sunday, starting Sept. 17.
Information: massaudubon.org/artinthebarn.