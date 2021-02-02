Mass Audubon educators will be leading several programs at Pleasant Valley Wildlife Sanctuary, 472 West Mountain Road, in February.

"How to Get Started Birding" is slated from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Feb. 6. Participants will spend time moving to different locations by car to see how and where different birds spend their winter.

Additional programs include a Full Moon Forest Walk from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 9; "Winter Ecology: Snow and Ice" from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Feb. 13; "Tracking Workshop: Weasels and Rodents" from 10 a.m. to noon Tuesday, Feb. 23; and "Winter Ecology: Beavers and other Mammals" from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Feb. 27.

Registration is required for all programs at massaudubon.org/pleasantvalley. No "walk-in" participants may attend.

Face coverings and social distancing are required. Dress for the weather and prepare for uneven terrain. Snowshoes or other traction assistance may be required depending on conditions.

