Mass Audubon’s Pleasant Valley Wildlife Sanctuary welcomes the public to its Family Fun Day from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, June 4, at 472 West Mountain Road, rain or shine. The event is free of charge.
Master Naturalist and Field Biologist Tom Tyning will present Turtle Time, an animal show with live turtles, at 11 a.m.
Throughout the day, families are invited to explore the sanctuary’s ponds, forest and meadows with skilled naturalists. Guided exploration stations will include Insect Safari, Wing Watchers and Pond Creatures.
Learn about protecting local wildlife with the Berkshire Environmental Action Team, and about the efforts of the Housatonic Stream Resilience Project.
Snacks and refreshments will be available for purchase. Mass Audubon family memberships will be available at half-price. Attendees can also register for public programs and summer nature camp.
Information: 413-637-0320 or massaudubon.org/pleasantvalley.