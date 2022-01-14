Mass Audubon is registering participants for its final two January workshops offered at Pleasant Valley Wildlife Sanctuary, 472 West Mountain Road.
"Winter Bird Feeding and Birding Basics" will be led by Zach Adams from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 22. Cost is $12, $10 members.
Participants will spend time at Pleasant Valley viewing the feeders, learning how and what to feed birds, as well as going for a short walk and learning some tips for beginner bird watchers.
"Beavers in Winter," a free program led by Adams and Dale Abrams, will be held from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 29.
Participants will take a short walk over sloping and sometimes wet or rocky trails to explore the beaver ponds and wetlands that they have constructed.
Dress for the weather and prepare for uneven terrain for both programs. Snowshoes or other traction assistance may be required depending on conditions.
Preregistration is required for both programs at massaudubon.org/pleasantvalleyprograms.