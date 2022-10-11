The Lenox Council on Aging is sponsoring a Senior Fair from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14, in the Lenox Community Center ballroom, 65 Walker St.
This free event will include information about senior health and wellness, community resources, and light refreshments.
Information will be provided on fuel assistance, Caption Call for the hard of hearing, health insurance including SHINE, hospice care, services for the visually impaired, senior living assistance, UCP equipment services, and more.