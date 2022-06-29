Shakespeare & Company will host a one-week, professional development workshop for teachers Monday through Friday, July 11 to 16.
Led by Kevin G. Coleman, founding member and director of education, the July "Romeo & Juliet" workshop will offer new ways for teachers and students to engage with Shakespeare’s text through practical, structure-based methodologies and techniques for the rehearsal room.
Tuition is $900, and scholarships are available upon request. For more information or to apply, email Kaitlin Henderson at khenderson@shakespeare.org.