Shakespeare & Company's Virtual Fall Festival of Shakespeare, featuring graduating seniors of Berkshire and Columbia counties, will premiere online at 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 18, and will be available to stream through Sunday, Dec. 20.
This celebrates the culmination of a five-week program where 30 students came together to explore creative thinking, teamwork and Shakespeare, as they create 45-minute virtual performances to be shared with the community. The performances include "Love’s Labour’s Lost," "Julius Caesar" and "The King John Project."
Participating schools include Berkshire Waldorf High School, Chatham (N.Y.) High School, Lee Middle and High School, Monument Mountain Regional High School, Mount Everett Regional High School, Mount Greylock Regional High School, Springfield Central High School, and Taconic High School.
Register online at shakespeare.org. While the event is free, donations are encouraged.