Award-winning pastel artist Gregory John Maichack will present “Sketch Your Berkshire Neighborhood,” a participatory outdoor series for adults and teens, for three days in October. Dates will be adjusted to the group's schedule.
Maichack will guide participants in scouting their area, starting a composition, sketching, and creating vignettes. In session two, sketches will be developed into an expressive drawing, and in session three, a painting, if desired.
The sketching workshop is designed for beginners and those wanting to move into drawing and painting.
Participants will receive medium willow charcoal to keep. Maichack will bring three boxes of 96 pastels each to use, and give a demo of pastel handling.
To register, email GMaichack@gmail.com.