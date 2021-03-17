Ventfort Hall Mansion and Gilded Age Museum will offer its annual Slavic Easter egg decorating demonstrations and instructional workshops from 10 a.m. to noon and again from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, March 27, at the mansion, 104 Walker St..
The workshop will be limited to the number of people at each session in order to practice social distancing. Masks will be required.
Lenox resident Tjasa Sprague, who will lead the workshop, learned the Eastern European tradition of creating intricate and decorated eggs many years ago from her Czechoslovakian mother.
Children should be at least 12 years of age. The fee for each workshop, which includes all materials, is $35. Reservations are required by calling 413-637-3206.