Ventfort Hall Mansion and Gilded Age Museum will offer its annual Slavic Easter egg decorating demonstrations and instructional workshops from 10 a.m. to noon and again from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 9, at the mansion’s former gatehouse at 55 Kemble St.
Each session will be limited to six people to allow for social distancing. Masks will be required along with proof of vaccination and ID.
Lenox resident Tjasa Sprague, who leads the workshop, learned the technique many years ago from her Czechoslovakian mother, Maria Krofta.
The fee for each workshop, which includes all materials, is $35. Children should be at least 12 years of age.
Reservations are required at ventfort04092022.eventbrite.com. All tickets are nonrefundable and nonexchangeable.