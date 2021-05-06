Thistle 'n Thorn Floral Shop at 385 Pittsfield Road will be hosting its inaugural “Spring Fling” event from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, May 8, outdoors in the field behind the shop. Parking will be available in the Five Chairs/car wash parking lot.

The event will feature local crafters and small businesses, live music, and food from Biggins Diggins. Fresh flowers will be available for pickup, but pre-orders are recommended at thistlenthornfloral.com or by calling Ashley at 413-822-8180.

Vendors will be donating an item to the Spring Fling raffle with all proceeds benefiting a local non-profit organization that helps the fight against substance abuse.

