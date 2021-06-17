“Tiffany, La Farge and Their Revolutionary Opalescent Glass Windows,” a visual presentation by art historian Sylvia Laudien-Meo, will take place at 4 p.m. Tuesday, June 22, on Zoom only, as part of Ventfort Hall Mansion and Gilded Age Museum's summer series of Tuesday Talks.
Laudien-Meo will highlight the new late 19th century craft of opaque glass panes that revolutionized the decoration of Gilded Age churches and homes. Artists Louis Comfort Tiffany and John La Farge were the lead competitors for prestigious private and public commissions throughout the country.
Zoom admission is $20 per person. To order, visit ventfort06222021.eventbrite.com. The Summer 2021 series of Tuesday Talks are sponsored by Ventfort Hall board member Lucille Landa and William Landa.