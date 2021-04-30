The 60th season of “As Schools Match Wits,” a joint TV production of New England Public Media and Westfield State University, airs at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, May 1, on WGBY (Channel 57), matching a team from Lenox Memorial Middle and High School with competitors from Hampshire Regional.
Schools go head-to-head in qualifying matches to see which team can earn the greatest number of points. The four highest-scoring teams of the season will compete in semi-final playoff matches at 7 p.m. May 15 and in the championship playoff at 7 p.m. May 22.
Episodes are also available online at pbs.org/show/as-schools-match-wits/.