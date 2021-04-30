The 60th season of “As Schools Match Wits,” a joint TV production of New England Public Media and Westfield State University, airs at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, May 1, on WGBY (Channel 57), matching a team from Lenox Memorial Middle and High School with competitors from Hampshire Regional.

Schools go head-to-head in qualifying matches to see which team can earn the greatest number of points. The four highest-scoring teams of the season will compete in semi-final playoff matches at 7 p.m. May 15 and in the championship playoff at 7 p.m. May 22.

Episodes are also available online at pbs.org/show/as-schools-match-wits/.

Community News Editor / Librarian

Jeannie Maschino is community news editor and librarian for The Berkshire Eagle. She has worked for the newspaper in various capacities since 1982 and joined the newsroom in 1989. She can be reached at jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.