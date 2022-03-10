Students in the Environmental Club at Lenox Memorial Middle and High School are working with Tree-Plenish to offset the school’s paper usage by planting 150 trees in the Berkshires.
The 150 trees will offset 1.5 years of paper usage at LMMHS, which is roughly 3,000 reams or 1.5 million sheets of paper.
Residents can help LMMHS students reach their goal by requesting to have a tree planted in their yard. Each tree costs $5, which includes delivery and COVID-safe planting. If preferred, trees can be picked up at the school.
Choices include paper birch, sugar maple and flowering dogwood. Trees must be ordered by March 30, and planting or pickup will take place on April 30.
To request a tree or receive more information, visit the event webpage at tpevents.org/school/1092. Questions can be directed to the Environmental Club via Scott Wade at swade@lenoxps.org.