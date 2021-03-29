The Lenox Community Center is registering children for T-ball and Coaches' Pitch through April 15. Coaches are also needed.
T-ball is open to ages 4-5 and Coaches' Pitch is open to ages 6-7. Practices start the week of April 19 and all games will be held at Orebed Park.
Registration cost $35 through April 12 and $45 for late registration. After April 15, children will be placed on a waiting list.
Further information and a registration link are available at townoflenox.com/community-center. Email pclcc@townoflenox.com with questions.