The Lenox Community Center is registering children for T-ball and Coaches' Pitch through April 15. Coaches are also needed. 

T-ball is open to ages 4-5 and Coaches' Pitch is open to ages 6-7. Practices start the week of April 19 and all games will be held at Orebed Park.

Registration cost $35 through April 12 and $45 for late registration. After April 15, children will be placed on a waiting list. 

Further information and a registration link are available at townoflenox.com/community-center. Email pclcc@townoflenox.com with questions.

Community News Editor / Librarian

Jeannie Maschino is community news editor and librarian for The Berkshire Eagle. She has worked for the newspaper in various capacities since 1982 and joined the newsroom in 1989. She can be reached at jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.