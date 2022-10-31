Lenox: Talk explores 19th century photography

Photojournalist and photography teacher David Lee will present "19th Century Portrait Photography in a Contemporary Context" at 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, at Ventfort Hall Mansion and Gilded Age Museum, 104 Walker St.
Lee will talk about the basic photo technology of the 19th century and how that affects the way the resulting pictures appear. His talk will be followed by tea.
Tickets are $30 for members and with advance reservation; $35 day of; $22 for students 22 and under. Reservations are required at 413-637-3206. Walk-ins will be accommodated as space allows.