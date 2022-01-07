Jeremy Davis, an author, skier and meteorologist, will present "Lost Ski Areas of the Berkshires" at 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 15, at Ventfort Hall Mansion and Gilded Age Museum, 104 Walker St.
From the 1930s to the 1970s, 44 ski areas were developed throughout the Berkshires, ranging from community rope tows to all inclusive resorts. Only seven remain today.
This presentation, based on Davis' 2018 award-winning book "Lost Ski Areas of the Berkshires," explores the histories of these former ski areas and their contributions to the ski industry. Davis will have copies of the book available at the conclusion of the presentation.
Nonrefundable and nonexchangeable tickets cost $20 per person. Reservations are required by calling 413-637-3206. Proof of vaccination, ID and masks are required.