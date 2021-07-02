The Lenox Library welcomes Jeremy Yudkin for his 39th season of Tanglewood pre-concert talks beginning Saturday, July 10. All talks will take place from 2:30 to 4 p.m. Saturdays in Roche Reading Park, located next to the Library at 18 Main St.
Yudkin is professor of music and co-director of the Center for Beethoven Research at Boston University. The free series kicks off with “Beethoven’s Best, with The Great Romantics” (Sibelius and Dvorak) on July 10.
Visit lenoxlib.org/events for the complete schedule.