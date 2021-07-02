The Lenox Library welcomes Jeremy Yudkin for his 39th season of Tanglewood pre-concert talks beginning Saturday, July 10. All talks will take place from 2:30 to 4 p.m. Saturdays in Roche Reading Park, located next to the Library at 18 Main St.

Yudkin is professor of music and co-director of the Center for Beethoven Research at Boston University. The free series kicks off with “Beethoven’s Best, with The Great Romantics” (Sibelius and Dvorak) on July 10.

Visit lenoxlib.org/events for the complete schedule.

Community News Editor / Librarian

Jeannie Maschino is community news editor and librarian for The Berkshire Eagle. She has worked for the newspaper in various capacities since 1982 and joined the newsroom in 1989. She can be reached at jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.