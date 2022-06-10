Brooklyn storyteller and author Bill Greer will kick off Ventfort Hall Mansion and Gilded Age Museum’s 2022 Tuesday Summer Tea & Talk series at 4 p.m. Tuesday, June 14.
Greer will talk about the city of his book, "A Dirty Year: Sex, Suffrage, and Scandal in Gilded Age New York." Tea will be served after his presentation.
Greer highlights larger-than-life characters who fascinated New York City in 1872, seven years after the Civil War: Suffragist and presidential candidate Victoria Woodhull; vice hunter Anthony Comstock; celebrity preacher Henry Ward Beecher, and more.
Tickets cost $35, $30 for members or with advance reservation. Reservations are required by calling 413-637-3206. Proof of vaccination and ID are required. Information: gildedage.org.