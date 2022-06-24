LENOX — The Authors Guild, the nation’s oldest and largest nonprofit organization for published writers, launches its inaugural WIT: Words, Ideas and Thinkers Festival on Sept. 22-25 at Shakespeare & Company. The four-day festival will bring together award-winning novelists, historians, playwrights, and academics for a series of thought-provoking conversations on the theme "Reimagining America."
Featured speakers include Dan Brown, Linda Greenhouse, Nikolas Bowie, Ayad Akhtar, Susan Choi, David Blight, Henry Louis Gates Jr., Elizabeth Kolbert, Simon Winchester, retired Navy Adm. Harry Harris, Geraldine Brooks, and Jane Smiley.
All discussions, book signings and authors’ Q&As will be free and open to the general public. Advance registration is required to save a spot to attend the WIT Festival. Session selection will take place later this summer.
Those interested in attending one or more scheduled dinners with event speakers and other special guests must purchase tickets separately. Dinner ticket sales begin July 25 for Authors Guild Foundation Giving Society members and Aug. 16 for the general public.
Weather permitting, some WIT Festival events may take place in outside venues on the Shakespeare & Company campus. CDC and Massachusetts Public Health COVID-19 rules for gatherings will be followed.
To register or for more information, visit authorsguild.org/witfestival.