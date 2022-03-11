The Bookstore will host Pittsfield author Kevin O’Hara at a pre-launch party for his new book, “Ins and Outs of a Locked Ward: My 30 Years as a Psychiatric Nurse,” from noon to 6 p.m. Thursday, March 17, at The Olde Heritage Tavern, 12 Housatonic St.
O’Hara’s latest memoir chronicles his three decades working at Berkshire Medical Center.
Anyone who preorders O’Hara’s book at The Bookstore on Thursday will be given a token to receive a free pint of Guinness or a glass of wine at The Heritage, compliments of The Bookstore. In addition, O’Hara will read excerpts from his new book at 1, 3 and 5 p.m. next door at Dare Bottleshop & Provisions.
The book is due out May 3 and a booksigning is scheduled to take place on Tuesday, May 10.
For more information, call The Bookstore at 413-637-3390 or visit bookstoreinlenox.com.