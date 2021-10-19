WordXWord will present "Out of Season, Poets Creating Conversation" at 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23, at The Mount, Edith Wharton’s Home, outdoors at the Stables, 2 Plunkett St. 

For this event, poets may or may not be talking about the weather and changing seasons. 

All WordXWord events are free and open to the public. The audience is advised that some programs may contain mature content.

All current social distancing and recommended COVID protocols will be in effect. For more information and/or schedule updates, visit WordXWordFestival.com.

