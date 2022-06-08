Lenox to holst arts walk festival this weekend

LENOX — The fourth seasonal Lenox Art Walk Festival will be held this weekend along the Main Street sidewalk and into Lilac Park.
Hosted by the town, Chamber of Commerce, Lenox Cultural District and Gordon Fine Arts, the event will run from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. The curated showcase for artists and artisans will include paintings, drawings, photographs, ceramics, fiber arts, jewelry and clothing.
As many as 65 to 70 artists are taking part, said Jennifer Nacht, executive director of the Chamber of Commerce. The twice-annual events held in June and September began in the fall of 2020, in part to attract shoppers and diners to downtown Lenox, she noted.
“Our goal is to continue merging art and commerce in a beautiful setting,” said Sue Gordon of Gordon Fine Arts. “For this Spring Art Walk, we are having to turn artists away because the event has become so popular. We want all of the artists to make money, so it is important to maintain a show size that allows that.”
An informational tent set up at the intersection of Main and Housatonic streets outside the Chamber of Commerce office will provide a map with art walk details.
Live music by local artists performing in the Lilac Park gazebo will augment the event, including the Happy Together oldies band starting at 3 p.m. Saturday.
Food vendors include Gunther’s Sausage Wagon, Berkshire Picnics featuring charcuterie, and Le Petit Chou, a Lenox-based purveyor of French pastries. Tables and chairs will be set up in Lilac Park.