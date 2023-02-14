Lenox: Papers available for elected positions

Candidates seeking to run for town office can obtain nomination papers in the town clerk’s office, 6 Walker St.
Nomination papers are available for the following elected offices: Moderator, one for one year; Selectmen, two for three years; Board of Health, one for three years; Assessor, one for three years; School Committee, two for three years; and Planning Board, one for five years.
Completed nomination papers must be returned to the town clerk for certification no later than 5 p.m. Monday, March 20.
The deadline for unregistered voters to register for the annual town meeting and annual town election is 5 p.m. Monday, April 24.
For more information, contact Town Clerk Kerry Sullivan at ksullivan@townoflenox.com or 413-637-5500, ext. 1207.