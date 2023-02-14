<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
Lenox: Papers available for elected positions

Candidates seeking to run for town office can obtain nomination papers in the town clerk’s office, 6 Walker St.

Nomination papers are available for the following elected offices: Moderator, one for one year; Selectmen, two for three years; Board of Health, one for three years; Assessor, one for three years; School Committee, two for three years; and Planning Board, one for five years.

Completed nomination papers must be returned to the town clerk for certification no later than 5 p.m. Monday, March 20.

The deadline for unregistered voters to register for the annual town meeting and annual town election is 5 p.m. Monday, April 24.

For more information, contact Town Clerk Kerry Sullivan at ksullivan@townoflenox.com or 413-637-5500, ext. 1207.

Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

Community News Editor / Librarian

Jeannie Maschino is community news editor and librarian for The Berkshire Eagle.

