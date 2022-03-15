High school seniors and postgraduates who are residents of Lenox are invited to apply for the Lenox Town Scholarship. Application deadline is April 13.
Scholarships are open to Lenox residents who are graduating from any high school in 2022 and plan to enroll in a two- or four-year postsecondary program, and residents who are currently enrolled in a two- or four-year college or university.
Postsecondary applicants must have a minimum of a 3.0 grade point average.
Applications are available in the guidance department at LMMHS or can be downloaded at lenoxps.org, under Guidance Department. Completed applications should be submitted to the Guidance Department at LMMHS.