High school seniors and postgraduates who are residents of Lenox are invited to apply for the Lenox Town Scholarship. The application deadline is April 16.
Scholarships are open to Lenox residents who are graduating from any high school in 2021 and plan to enroll in a two- or four-year postsecondary program, and residents who are currently enrolled in a two- or four-year postsecondary program at a college or university.
Postsecondary applicants must have a minimum 3.0 grade-point average.
Scholarship applications are available from the Guidance Office at Lenox Memorial Middle and High School or applications can be downloaded from lenoxps.org/lmmhs, under Guidance Department.
Completed applications must be submitted to the Guidance Department at LMMHS.