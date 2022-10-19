Lenox: Toys for Tots collection open

The Marine Toys for Tots donation box is available in the lobby at Town Hall, 6 Walker St.
Donations of new, unwrapped toys are being accepted during October and November. Town Hall office hours are 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The Marine Toys for Tots donation box is available in the lobby at Town Hall, 6 Walker St.
Donations of new, unwrapped toys are being accepted during October and November. Town Hall office hours are 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.