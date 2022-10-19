<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
Lenox: Toys for Tots collection open

The Marine Toys for Tots donation box is available in the lobby at Town Hall, 6 Walker St.

Donations of new, unwrapped toys are being accepted during October and November. Town Hall office hours are 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

