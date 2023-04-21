Lenox: Land Trust members leading Tree Crawl

The Lenox Land Trust is sponsoring the Lenox Tree Crawl at 3:30 p.m. Saturday, April 29, beginning at the Roche Reading Park at the Lenox Library, 18 Main St.
Lenox Land Trust members William Gop, superintendent of the town's Department of Public Works, and Jeannie Schnackenberg will lead a tour of the newly tagged trees on Main and Walker streets.
The trees, planted decades ago by town tree wardens Warren Archey and George Darey, have been identified and permanently tagged so that the public can be informed.
The tags contain the common and scientific names of the trees and there is a QR code for smartphones with a full description and photo of each tree.
Three of the tagged trees in the Roche Reading Park were memorial gifts selected by Darey in 1975.
The event is free and open to everyone. The tree identification project was spearheaded by Patty Spector, a founding member of the Lenox Land Trust, in cooperation with Town Manager Christopher Ketchen.