Drivers should expect delays next week when driving on Reservoir Road in Lenox next week, according to a news release from the town's department of public works.
Tree work will start on Monday, Aug. 29, the town announced.
"We anticipate it lasting all week," William Gop, Lenox's superintendent of public works, wrote in a provided statement.
There will be a police detail at either end of Reservoir Road to help drivers navigate the road while the work is being done.
According to the release, residents and homeowners should receive a detailed letter explaining the timeline of the work. However, next week's tree work was a last-minute change to that timeline.