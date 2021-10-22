Town Hall has announced several Halloween events open to families residing in Lenox and Lenox Dale as well as families with students currently attending Lenox Public Schools or child care centers.
Children must be accompanied by an adult and face masks are required for all. Events are subject to change according to Tri-Town Health directives.
Trunk or Treat will be held from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 29, at the Lenox Community Center, 65 Walker St.
Downtown Trick or Treat will also be held from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 29. Participating businesses will display a pumpkin in their windows.
Trick or Treat is scheduled from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31.