Ventfort Hall Mansion and Gilded Age Museum is hosting family-friendly performances during holiday vacation week.
Puppeteer Carl Sprague will return to Ventfort Hall to charm all ages with his new program, “The Merry Monsters” at 3:30 p.m. Monday and Thursday, Dec. 27 and 30.
"The Merry Monsters" features Sprague's historic puppet theater's extensive cast of odd characters — witches and demons, vampires and dragons, various princesses, sorcerers, as well as animals of all descriptions.
Admission to the show is $15 per person; $7 for children 4-17 and free for age 3 and under.
Mary Jo Danckert Maichack, a nationally-recognized singer and storyteller, will present “King Frost and Chilly Tales to Warm Up Chilly Children” at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 28.
The show includes a mix of folktales, songs with guitar, and an invitational song/dance with audience volunteers.
Admission to Maichack's show is $20 for adults, $10 for children 4-17 and free for age 3 and under.
Children must be accompanied by adults.
Seating is limited. Reservations are strongly recommend by calling 413-637-3206. Walk-ins will be accommodated as space allows. Tickets are nonrefundable and nonexchangeable.
Proof of vaccination for ages 5 and over, ID for ages 18 and over and masks are required. The mansion is located at 104 Walker St.