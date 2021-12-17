Ventfort Hall Mansion and Gilded Age Museum is hosting family-friendly performances during holiday vacation week.

Puppeteer Carl Sprague will return to Ventfort Hall to charm all ages with his new program, “The Merry Monsters”  at 3:30 p.m. Monday and Thursday, Dec. 27 and 30.

"The Merry Monsters" features Sprague's historic puppet theater's extensive cast of odd characters — witches and demons, vampires and dragons, various princesses, sorcerers, as well as animals of all descriptions.

Admission to the show is $15 per person; $7 for children 4-17 and free for age 3 and under. 

Mary Jo Danckert Maichack, a nationally-recognized singer and storyteller, will present “King Frost and Chilly Tales to Warm Up Chilly Children” at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 28.

The show includes a mix of folktales, songs with guitar, and an invitational song/dance with audience volunteers.  

Admission to Maichack's show is $20 for adults, $10 for children 4-17 and free for age 3 and under.

Children must be accompanied by adults.

Seating is limited. Reservations are strongly recommend by calling 413-637-3206. Walk-ins will be accommodated as space allows. Tickets are nonrefundable and nonexchangeable.

Proof of vaccination for ages 5 and over, ID for ages 18 and over and masks are required. The mansion is located at 104 Walker St.

Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

Tags

Community News Editor / Librarian

Jeannie Maschino is community news editor and librarian for The Berkshire Eagle. She has worked for the newspaper in various capacities since 1982 and joined the newsroom in 1989.