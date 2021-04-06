Paranormal investigator and author David Raby will present “Walking Amongst the Shadows” at 3:30 p.m. Saturday, April 10, on Zoom and at Ventfort Hall Mansion and Gilded Age Museum, 104 Walker St.
Raby will tell some of his favorite experiences and showcase some of the evidence gathered at Ventfort Hall, which has been host to Raby's group paranormal investigation events since 2017.
The presentation will include both audio and video clips that will introduce viewers to the spirits that still call the historic mansion home.
The suggested ticket donation is $20. All proceeds will go toward the preservation/restoration efforts of Ventfort Hall.
To order on Zoom, visit ventfort04102021.eventbrite.com. To attend the presentation at Ventfort Hall, call 413-637-3206 for reservations. Seating will be strictly limited. Masks are required.