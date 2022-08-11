Carol Wallace, writer of 23 books, will speak at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 16, at Ventfort Hall Mansion and Gilded Age Museum, 104 Walker St. A tea will follow her presentation.
Wallace's talk will investigate the enduring fictional appeal of the Gilded Age for contemporary readers and writers.
Wallace was one of the co-authors of "The Official Preppy Handbook." Among her other books are two novels of romantic suspense, several baby name books and "To Marry an English Lord." Her 23rd title is "Our Kind of People."
Tickets are $30 for members and with advance reservation; $35 day of; $22 for students 22 and under. Reservations are required at 413-637-3206. Walk-ins will be accommodated as space allows. Proof of vaccination and ID are required.