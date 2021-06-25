Ventfort Hall Mansion and Gilded Age Museum announces monthly ghost tours with Robert Oakes, author of "Ghosts of the Berkshires." The tours will take place at 7:30 p.m. Saturdays, July 3, Aug. 7, Sept. 4, and Oct. 2.
Oakes will lead visitors through the rooms and halls of this historic estate sharing tales of its hauntings. Stand in the places where the eerie encounters occurred, listen to the first-hand accounts of those who experienced them, and maybe experience something unusual.
Admission is $25 and minimum age to attend is 12 years old. Reservations are required by calling 413-637-3206. For more information, visit gildedage.org.