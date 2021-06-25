Ventfort Hall Mansion and Gilded Age Museum announces monthly ghost tours with Robert Oakes, author of "Ghosts of the Berkshires." The tours will take place at 7:30 p.m. Saturdays, July 3, Aug. 7, Sept. 4, and Oct. 2.

Oakes will lead visitors through the rooms and halls of this historic estate sharing tales of its hauntings. Stand in the places where the eerie encounters occurred, listen to the first-hand accounts of those who experienced them, and maybe experience something unusual.

Admission is $25 and minimum age to attend is 12 years old. Reservations are required by calling 413-637-3206. For more information, visit gildedage.org.

Tags

Community News Editor / Librarian

Jeannie Maschino is community news editor and librarian for The Berkshire Eagle. She has worked for the newspaper in various capacities since 1982 and joined the newsroom in 1989. She can be reached at jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.