Ventfort Hall has collaborated with Byers’ Choice Ltd. to promote a new film version of "A Christmas Carol," performed by British actor Gerald Dickens, a great-great-grandson of author Charles Dickens. Streaming of the film will be available through Vimeo Nov. 26 through Dec. 31.

For over two decades, Byers' Choice, makers of the well-known Carolers figurines, has sponsored Dickens' annual U.S. tour where the actor brings "A Christmas Carol" to life for audiences around the country including at Ventfort Hall.

Access to the film may be purchased for $20. Links to the film trailer and the film are available via Ventfort Hall's website, gildedage.org.

Community News Editor / Librarian

Jeannie Maschino is community news editor and librarian for The Berkshire Eagle. She has worked for the newspaper in various capacities since 1982 and joined the newsroom in 1989. She can be reached at jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

