Ventfort Hall has collaborated with Byers’ Choice Ltd. to promote a new film version of "A Christmas Carol," performed by British actor Gerald Dickens, a great-great-grandson of author Charles Dickens. Streaming of the film will be available through Vimeo Nov. 26 through Dec. 31.
For over two decades, Byers' Choice, makers of the well-known Carolers figurines, has sponsored Dickens' annual U.S. tour where the actor brings "A Christmas Carol" to life for audiences around the country including at Ventfort Hall.
Access to the film may be purchased for $20. Links to the film trailer and the film are available via Ventfort Hall's website, gildedage.org.