The Lenox Library's annual Holiday Pajama Night featuring stories and songs will be a virtual event this year.
From 6 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 5, join the library on Zoom to hear stories read by Ben Garver, Berkshire Eagle photographer; Christopher Ketchen, town of Lenox chief administrative officer; Darlene McCauley, Lenox Community Center director; and Katie O’Neil, Lenox Library director.
Plus, Terry A La Berry and Friends will perform a variety of holiday sing-along tunes.
Goodie bags to enjoy during the event can be picked up at the library between 11 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday, Dec. 3 and 4, while supplies last.