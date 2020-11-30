Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

The Lenox Library's annual Holiday Pajama Night featuring stories and songs will be a virtual event this year.

From 6 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 5, join the library on Zoom to hear stories read by Ben Garver, Berkshire Eagle photographer; Christopher Ketchen, town of Lenox chief administrative officer; Darlene McCauley, Lenox Community Center director; and Katie O’Neil, Lenox Library director.

Plus, Terry A La Berry and Friends will perform a variety of holiday sing-along tunes.

Goodie bags to enjoy during the event can be picked up at the library between 11 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday, Dec. 3 and 4, while supplies last.

Community News Editor / Librarian

Jeannie Maschino is community news editor and librarian for The Berkshire Eagle. She has worked for the newspaper in various capacities since 1982 and joined the newsroom in 1989. She can be reached at jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

