Historian Bob Gelber will give a virtual tour of “New York’s Woolworth Building & the Five-and-Dime Store Legacy" at 4 p.m. Tuesday, June 29, via Zoom. His presentation is one of the summer series of Tuesday Talks presented by Ventfort Hall Mansion and Gilded Age Museum.
Gelber will give an overview of Woolworth and his bargain stores, discuss why the building’s design was ahead of its time, and give a virtual look at the unique architectural details from its terracotta façade to its marble-clothed lobby that includes a sculpture of Woolworth counting nickels. Gelber will also show rare photos of off-limit areas.
The talk costs $20. To order, visit ventfort06292021.eventbrite.com.