Art museum curator, lecturer and historian Robin Jaffee Frank returns to Ventfort Hall Mansion and Gilded Age Museum at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 17, to give a visual presentation on "Love & Loss: Framing Memory in American Portraiture" as part of the museum’s summer series of Tuesday Talks. The speaker will appear in the library of the museum and will be seen via Zoom as well.
Frank’s subject is based on years of research that led to a book titled "Love and Loss: American Portrait and Mourning Miniatures" and essays, as well as “new scholarship and a deeper perspective” on Victorian mourning miniatures.
Admission is $20 per person whether attending via Zoom or at Ventfort Hall. Reservations to attend the talk at Ventfort Hall are strongly recommended by calling 413-637-3206. To order Zoom tickets, visit ventfort08172021.eventbrite.com.