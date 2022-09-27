The Department of Public Works has begun water main replacement on Reservoir Road. 

During construction, the road will be closed to through traffic during working hours of 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. The road will be re-opened daily once work stops for the day, and it will be open all weekend.

Residents will always have access to their property but traffic routes will be determined by the location of the contractor on each day.

The contractor will be in contact with police and fire departments daily to ensure emergency services will not be disrupted during construction.

