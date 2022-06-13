The Department of Public Works has included the 2021 Consumer Confidence / Water Quality Report web address with the May water and sewer bills.

The report contains information about the town's water sources, testing results and other water-related items. The report includes a special note explaining the town's drinking water Level 2 Assessment.

Copies of the report can also be obtained at the DPW, 275 Main St.; Town Hall, Lenox Library, Lenox and Lenox Dale Post Offices, and on the town website at tinyurl.com/f8hf34ss.

This report is issued each year in accordance with state and federal guidelines. Information: Water Department at 413-637-5525.

Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

